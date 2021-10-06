Feaster lands on Arizona practice squad

Running back Tavien Feaster has been signed to the practice squad of the Arizona Cardinals.

Tavien Feaster, who played three years at Clemson and one year at South Carolina, has signed a free agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals who are putting him on the practice squad, first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The Arizona coaches know Feaster well as he was in training camp and was one of the final cuts in training camp.

An undrafted free agent in 2020, Feaster was initially signed by Jacksonville before hooking on with the Giants and Lions. The Cardinals have suffered some injuries in their running back rotation and are looking to bolster their depth.