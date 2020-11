San Francisco rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw finds the end zone in the 49ers' victory over the Rams.

Former South Carolina All-American Javon Kinlaw has his first NFL touchdown.

The 49ers rookie defensive lineman gave his team a 14-3 lead in the third quarter after he returned a Jared Goff interception 27 yards for the score.

BIG MAN TD!! @JavonKinlaw with the Pick 6 and dive 😂#SFvsLAR on FOX/49ers app pic.twitter.com/6UwAiGX5aA — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 29, 2020