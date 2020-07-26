Former Gamecock WR Bryan Edwards signs his rookie contract

The Conway native has officially signed with the Oakland Raiders.

The last time Bryan Edwards had such a high profile signature, it was when he signed his national letter of intent to play at South Carolina.

But this latest signature has made him a part of one of those storied franchises in the NFL.

The former Gamecock receiver has signed his rookie contract with the team that chose him in the third round with the 81st overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

The deal is worth a reported $4.7 million over four years with a $973K signing bonus.