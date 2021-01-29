Pat DiMarco announces his retirement from the NFL

Former Gamecock Pat DiMarco closes the book on a 10-year NFL career.

Pat DiMarco has given everything he has to the NFL and now, he is calling it a career.

The former Gamecock who played both tight end and fullback and continued to showcase that versatility in the NFL announced on Twitter he is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons.

Making it official, overcame the odds for 10 years! Thanks to soo many! pic.twitter.com/pgMC55jcUu — Patrick DiMarco (@PatDiMarco42) January 28, 2021

DiMarco was originally signed by the Chargers as an undrafted free agent back in 2011. After spending 2012 with the Chiefs, DiMarco was signed by the Falcons in 2013 and that's when his career found another gear. DiMarco made the 2015 Pro Bowl and was named second team All-Pro. He also played in Super Bowl LI.