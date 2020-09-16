Third time the charm for Richard Seymour?

Lower Richland graduate Richard Seymour who won three Super Bowls for the Patriots is on the ballot for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

After two years of being a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Richard Seymour is among those who are on a list of nominees for the Class of 2021 for the modern era category.

The Lower Richland graduate went on to have an All-American career at Georgia. He was the sixth overall pick by the New England Patriots in the 2001 NFL Draft. In May, he was voted by fans into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame,

From 2001-2008. Seymour won three Super Bowls with the Patriots before playing his final four seasons with the Oakland Raiders. He finished his 12-season career as a seven-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro selection.

He was named to five straight Pro Bowls from 2002-2006 and he earned three straight first-team All-Pro honors from 2003-2005. His five Pro Bowl berths are the most by any Patriots defensive lineman since the 1970 NFL merger. He was also a four-time team co-captain. In 2009, he was voted to the Patriots 50th Anniversary Team and the 2000s All-Decade Team.