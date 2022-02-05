Ross gets his chance, signs with Kansas City

The former Clemson wide receiver has had to overcome some injuries which kept NFL teams from spending a draft pick on him.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Former Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross did not receive a phone call from an NFL employer over the weekend. But he will have an opportunity for an audition as he has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ross played three seasons at Clemson, had that long touchdown catch against Alabama as a freshman when the Tigers won their second national championship under head coach Dabo Swinney.

But clearly NFL scouts and coaches who saw him work out at Clemson's Pro Day, were hesitant to draft Ross who has dealt with some well-documented injuries at Clemson.

He missed the entire 2020 season due to a rare spinal disorder which required neck surgery

Last season, he came back to lead the team with 46 receptions for 514 yards with three touchdowns. Those stats were compiled even though Ross missed the final three games with a stress fracture in his foot that required surgery.

Surprisingly, not even a late draft pick on Saturday was spent on RossBut now that he has signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, the 6-4 Ross will get a chance to show the other 31 teams they should have given him a call and the Chiefs may be the beneficiary.