Stephon Gilmore is headed to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have solidified their secondary by signing five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore. A person with knowledge of the two-year contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced. Indy also signed former Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod earlier this week. The two signings should help a secondary that has lost both of last season's primary outside starters. Three-time Pro Bowler Xavier Rhodes remains a free agent and Rock Ya-Sin was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders as part of the Yannick Ngakoue deal.

An All-American cornerback at South Carolina, Gilmore was the 10th overall selection in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He spent five seasons there before signing with the New England Patriots in 2017 where he won a Super Bowl in 2019. The five-time Pro Bowler was traded to Carolina last October where he played in eight games. It was a homecoming for Gilmore who played at South Pointe High School just outside of Rock Hill. Now, he is returning to the AFC where he will be a member of the Colts defense with another Palmetto State product. Darius Leonard played at Lake View High School before earning a pair of MEAC Defensive Player of the Year awards for South Carolina State.