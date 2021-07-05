Trevor Lawrence signs his rookie contract

Lawrence signed his rookie contract with Jacksonville Monday morning. It's a four-year deal with $36.8 million with a $24.1 million signing bonus according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissaro who also reported Lawrence has passed his physical and will receive his full signing bonus in the next 15 days.

In April, Lawrence became the first Clemson player to be chosen with the first pick in the NFL Draft after a stellar career in the Upstate where he led the Tigers to the national championship in his freshman season and was quickly projected to be the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The only question was which team would secure his services and after several weeks of the "Tanking For Trevor" hashtag trended in relation to the Jets, it was the 1-15 Jaguars who chose first and now their franchise quarterback has been signed several weeks before training camp begins on July 27.