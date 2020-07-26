The Raiders sign their Clemson rookies

Offensive lineman John Simpson and linebacker Tanner Muse are officially a part of a Raider franchise which has been tilting orange of late

There are officially two more former Clemson Tigers on the roster of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Linebacker Tanner Muse and offensive lineman John Simpson signed their rookie contracts on Saturday. They join a roster that already has Clelin Ferrell, Trayvon Mullen and Hunter Renfrow.

Muse, a 6-foot-2, 227-pound versatile defensive playmaker, was selected 100th overall in the third round by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft. His contract is for four years and just over $4.3 million, which includes a signing bonus of $832,292, that according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

During his time at Clemson, Muse played safety for the program and appeared in 59 contests with 39 starts, the second-most appearances by a Tiger in school history. He recorded 192 tackles (105 solo), four sacks, seven interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 15 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery that was also returned for a touchdown while helping the school capture the 2016 and 2018 National Championship.

As a senior in 2019, Muse was named a Thorpe Award semifinalist, an award given annually to the nation's top defensive back. He also earned third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors and was voted a permanent team captain after starting in all 15 games, logging 55 tackles (37), two sacks, four interceptions and five passes defensed.

Simpson was selected 109th overall by the Raiders in the draft. A four-year player at Clemson, Simpson appeared in 50 games with 29 starts. During his two seasons as a full-time starter, he helped the Tigers post a stellar 29-1 record.

As a senior in 2019, Simpson was named a first-team All-ACC selection and recognized as an Outland Trophy semifinalist, given to the nation's top interior offensive lineman. He started all 14 games and was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week three times en route to a consensus All-American selection by the AFCA, FWAA, Sporting News and WCFF. He became just the sixth Clemson offensive lineman to earn consensus All-American honors in program history.