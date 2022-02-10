Spring Valley grad gets an NFL Combine invitation

Channing Tindall's senior season in Athens was his best yet and it has helped him move up the NFL Draft boards.

ATHENS, Ga. — Channing Tindall has been invited to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine which kicks off March 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Spring Valley graduate wrapped up his career at Georgia with a national championship and post-season recognition.

Tindlall was named to the Associated Press All-SEC Second Team after finishing as the Bulldogs' third leading tackler with 67 total stops. His career-best game came against Tennessee as he recorded eight tackles including three quarterback sacks. He also forced a fourth-down fumble and was named the Walter Camp FBS National Defensive Player of the Week along with earning his first SEC Defensive Player of the Week award.

In the victory over Alabama in the CFB Championship game, Tindall matched his career high with eight tackles. He also added one tackle-for-loss, a QB sack and a career-high five QB pressures.

According to various mock drafts, Tindall is projected be a 2nd-4th round selection in the NFL Draft which runs April 28-30.