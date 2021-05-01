Shi Smith will join Jaycee in Charlotte

Former Gamecock wide receiver goes in the sixth round of the NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jaycee Horn will have some company in Charlotte.

Former South Carolina receiver Shi Smith was chosen Saturday in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

The 204th pick overall, Smith will join his Gamecock teammate who was taken with the eighth overall selection Thursday night.

This marks the third straight year a Gamecock receiver has been drafted. Smith follows Deebo Samual in 2019 and Bryan Edwards in 2020 who got the phone call from a future NFL employer. Edwards went in the third round last year to the Raiders, while Samuel was a second round pick by the 49ers in 2019.