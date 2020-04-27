Ty'Son Williams did not get a look in this weekend's NFL Draft but he did get a call afterwards.

The former Crestwood standout signed a free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Williams originally signed with North Carolina but transferred to South Carolina after one season in Chapel Hill.

After sitting out a year, he played two seasons in the Gamecock program. His first season in 2017 saw him finish second on the team with 471 yards on 95 carries. The following season, Williams rushed f for 328 yards and four touchdowns on 70 carries. He also caught nine passes for 152 yards. His most productive contest came in the Gamecocks' 48-44 road win at Mississippi. Williams caught three passes for 105 yards and rushed seven times for 30 yards and a score. However, he broke a hand during the game and didn't play in the final four regular-season games.

After earning his degree, Williams made the decision to transfer to BYU where as a grad transfer, he was eligible to play immediately in 2019. He played in just four games but he still finished as the team's fourth leading rusher with 270 yards and three touchdowns.

He will be in the same running backs room as Mark Ingram and second-round draft pick J.K. Robbins from Ohio State.