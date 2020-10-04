Back in February, Bryan Edwards suffered a broken foot while training for the NFL Combine.

But with the NFL Draft just a few weeks away, Edwards is getting healthier as the big event approaches.

Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network reported Edwards is no longer using a walking boot and teams have been updated images and scans of his foot.

The Conway native played four years at South Carolina and left as the program's all-time leader in receptions (2340 and receiving yards (3,045).

CBS Sports projects Edwards to go in the third round with the 97th pick to the Cleveland Browns.