D.J. Wonnum is headed to the North Star State.

The former Gamecock linebacker was taken in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings who took Wonnum with the 117th overall selection.

After an injury-plagued junior season of 2018, Wonnum bounced back in 2019 to earn second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press. He finished the season with 37 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Kentucky when he registered a career-high 3.0 sacks among his five tackles and forced a fumble.