Lamar native and former Gamecock defensive end John Abraham is back on the list of nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Abraham played 15 seasons (2000-14) in the NFL. He played from 2006-12 with the Falcons and is the team’s career sacks leader, with 68.5. He finished his career with Arizona.