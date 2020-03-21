CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have signed free agent wide receiver Pharoh Cooper to a one-year contract. Cooper is a former First Team All-SEC selection at South Carolina in back-to-back seasons in 2014 and 2015.

Cooper was an All-Pro returner for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 with 932 yards and a touchdown on 34 kickoff returns to go with 399 yards on 32 punt returns. He is still developing as a wideout, though. Cooper had a career-high 25 receptions for 243 yards and a touchdown in 12 games last season with Arizona.

The Havelock, North Carolina native will now be roughly five hours from his hometown and 90 minutes from where he showcased his versatility with the Gamecocks.