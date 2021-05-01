Mukuamu gets the call from Big D

Former Gamecock cornerback Israel Mukuamu was taken in the sixth round by the Dallas Cowboys.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — From the SEC to Big D.

Former Gamecock Isarel Mukuamu had to wait until the sixth round for his call which came from Dallas. Mukuamu is the 227th overall pick and joins Jaycee Horn as Gamecock defensive backs who were drafted. This is the first time since 2009 that the South Carolina program has had two defensive backs drafted in the same year. It was 12 years ago when Captain Munnerlyn and Stoney Woodson were taken in the seventh round.

Mukuamu leaves Columbia with 86 tackles and seven interceptions in his career. the high point of his career came in October of 2019 when the Gamecocks upset third-ranked Georgia in Athens. That game saw Mukuamu record a career high 11 tackles and three interceptions including one returned for a touchdown. Mukuamu earned Second Team All-SEC honors after he finished fifth on the team with 59 tackles and his four interceptions led the team and was tied for second in the SEC