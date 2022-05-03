Panthers sign Columbia native Andre Roberts

Carolina was in the market for a returner and Roberts was signed to provide some explosiveness to that aspect of the game.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Andre Roberts has made a living on special teams in the NFL and now he will be working close to home.

The former Spring Valley standout who was an All-American at The Citadel has been signed by the Carolina Panthers who were looking for an upgrade in the return game. Roberts signed a one-year deal as he returns to the NFC.

The 34-year-old Roberts was an All-Pro pick three times in the last four seasons, and led the league in kickoff return yards last year (1,010, with two teams).

His 8,578 combined return yards (kickoff and punt) are the most of any player in the league since 2010. He had a 101-yard touchdown return on a kickoff for the Chargers last year and the Panthers are hoping Roberts can have that kind of impact in Charlotte.