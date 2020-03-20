After spending his first four seasons in the NFC, former Clemson linebacker B.J. Goodson is on the move again and this time, he will be in the AFC.

The Lamar product has signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. He spent his first three seasons with the New York Giants who took him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He started a career-high 13 games for the Giants in 2018. After being traded to Green Bay for two seventh-round draft picks, Goodson started nine games for the Packers this past season.

Goodson was an All-ACC selection in his senior season at Clemson and he has continued the Pee Dee pipeline from Lamar to the NFL, following in the footsteps of Levon Kirkland, John Abraham, Michael Hamlin and Marshall McFadden.