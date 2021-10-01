Dutch Fork grad helps Buffalo win first playoff game since 1995

Tyler Bass makes 2 field goals as Buffalo advances to the divisional round of the playoffs. His 54-yard FG is the longest ever in the NFL playoffs for a rookie.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The last time Buffalo won an NFL playoff game was in 1995, two years before Tyler Bass was born.

The Dutch Fork graduate who had a stellar career at Georgia Southern made a pair of field goals, including the longest in NFL playoff history by a rookie.

That's the longest field goal in #NFL Playoff HISTORY by a rookie!#HailSouthern | @tbass_xvi pic.twitter.com/I9Fo2ozIgD — Georgia Southern Football (@GSAthletics_FB) January 9, 2021

His 54-yarder in the fourth quarter gave Buffalo a 27-16 over Indianapolis and that proved to be the difference in the game as the Bills held on for a 27-24 victory over the Colts.

A sixth-round draft pick by the Bills in the 2020 NFL Draft, Bass made all three of his extra points as Buffalo snapped that long playoff dry spell.