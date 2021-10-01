Dutch Fork grad helps Buffalo win first playoff game since 1995

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The last time Buffalo won an NFL playoff game was in 1995, two years before Tyler Bass was born.
The Dutch Fork graduate who had a stellar career at Georgia Southern made a pair of field goals, including the longest in NFL playoff history by a rookie.
His 54-yarder in the fourth quarter gave Buffalo a 27-16 over Indianapolis and that proved to be the difference in the game as the Bills held on for a 27-24 victory over the Colts.
A sixth-round draft pick by the Bills in the 2020 NFL Draft, Bass made all three of his extra points as Buffalo snapped that long playoff dry spell.
Bass was a two-time All-Sun Belt selection for Georgia Southern and he was named an All-American in 2019 by Chris Sailer Kicking. Bass made 114 PATs and 54 field goals in his career with a long of 50 yards. As a senior, he set a new school record with 20 made field goals. He participated in the Reese's Senior Bowl and also participated in the NFL Combine.