Sports

Dutch Fork grad helps Buffalo win first playoff game since 1995

Tyler Bass makes 2 field goals as Buffalo advances to the divisional round of the playoffs. His 54-yard FG is the longest ever in the NFL playoffs for a rookie.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills' Tyler Bass (2) celebrates after kicking a field goal during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The last time Buffalo won an NFL playoff game was in 1995, two years before Tyler Bass was born.

The Dutch Fork graduate who had a stellar career at Georgia Southern made a pair of field goals, including the longest in NFL playoff history by a rookie.

His 54-yarder in the fourth quarter gave Buffalo a 27-16 over Indianapolis and that proved to be the difference in the game as the Bills held on for a 27-24 victory over the Colts.

A sixth-round draft pick by the Bills in the 2020 NFL Draft, Bass made all three of his extra points as Buffalo snapped that long playoff dry spell.

Bass was a two-time All-Sun Belt selection for Georgia Southern and he was named an All-American in 2019 by Chris Sailer Kicking. Bass made 114 PATs and 54 field goals in his career with a long of 50 yards. As a senior, he set a new school record with 20 made field goals. He participated in the Reese's Senior Bowl and also participated in the NFL Combine.