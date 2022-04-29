Panthers draft Charlotte native Ikem Ekwonu in the first round of the NFL Draft

Carolina was in the market for a left tackle and the Panthers selected the N.C. State All-American with the sixth overall selection.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers addressed a longstanding need by selecting offensive tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu from North Carolina State with the sixth pick in the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Charlotte native is expected to start right away at left tackle. Ekwonu was the first offensive player taken in Thursday night's draft following five defensive players being chosen.