Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19

Former South Carolina defensive back Stephon Gilmore joins his New England teammate on the sidelines.
Credit: AP
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore walks on the field after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots canceled practices for Wednesday and Thursday after reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore became the third player on the team in five days to test positive for the coronavirus. 

In a statement posted on Twitter, the South Pointe grad and former Gamecock All-American acknowledged his positive test, but said he remains asymptomatic. 

Starting quarterback Cam Newton missed New England’s loss at Kansas City on Monday night after a positive COVID-19 test and was added to the reserve list Saturday. Another practice squad player was added to the list Tuesday.