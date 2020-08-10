Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19

Former South Carolina defensive back Stephon Gilmore joins his New England teammate on the sidelines.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots canceled practices for Wednesday and Thursday after reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore became the third player on the team in five days to test positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the South Pointe grad and former Gamecock All-American acknowledged his positive test, but said he remains asymptomatic.