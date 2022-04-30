Andrew Booth, Jr. is headed to the Twin Cities

Former Clemson cornerback was taken in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

MINNEAPOLIS — The first Clemson Tiger is off the NFL Draft board.

Former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. was taken in the second round with the 42nd overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings.

Booth was a first-team All-ACC selection last season after intercepting a career-high three passes and adding 39 tackles and five pass breakups.

He had been projected a few mock drafts as a late first-round selection but fell to the 10th pick of the second day of the draft. The Vikings traded up with the Colts to select Booth.