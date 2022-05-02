Former White Knoll and Wofford linebacker gets an invitation from the Giants

Linebacker Joe Beckett is hoping to take such a path as he has been invited to mini-camp with the New York Giants later this month.



Beckett is White Knoll graduate who just wrapped up his career at Wofford. This past season, Beckett was the only player to start all 11 games for the Terriers. He led the team with 80 tackles and had 4.0 tackles for loss and a sack. He was the team leader in tackles in five of the eleven games. At Mercer he returned a fumble 55 yards for a touchdown.



For his career at Wofford, he played in 53 games with 28 starts. He finished with 183 career tackles with 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. Beckett was a member of the Southern Conference Championship teams in 2017, 2018 and 2019, playing in the NCAA FCS Playoffs three seasons as well. Beckett graduated from Wofford in December of 2021 with a degree in psychology but he is hoping to prolong his post-football career by finding a spot on an NFL roster or the practice squad. The New York Giants are providing Beckett with his first audition.