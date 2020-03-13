Ryan Succop has come through in the clutch many times over the years for Tennessee but the NFL is a business and the Titans made the decision Friday to waive the former Gamecock kicker

Succop had been with Tennessee for the past six seasons, but in 2019, he started the year on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing a procedure on his knee. He came back in week 9 and ended the year going 1-for-6 on field goals and 24-of-25 on extra points. He was put on injured reserve after Week 15.

He did tweet out a message to the Titan fans, thanking them for their support.

Succop started his career in Kansas City who made him the 2009 "Mr. Irrelevant" by choosing him with the final pick in that year's NFL Draft.

In February of 2018, Succop signed a five-year, $20 million contract extension to remain in Tennessee, with $7.25 million guaranteed. He was scheduled to make $8.25 million in the first two years.