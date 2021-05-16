Former S.C. State cornerback joins Brady's Bucs

Antonio Hamilton has signed a free agent deal with defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla — Former South Carolina State cornerback Antonio Hamilton has a new team.

The Strom Thurmond High School product has signed a one-year deal with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

An undrafted free agent out in 2016, Hamilton started his career with the Raiders where he spent two seasons. He would play two seasons with the Giants before spending the 2020 season with Kansas City.

This past season, Hamilton played mostly on special teams, recording 12 tackles with one pass deflection.