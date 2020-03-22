Former South Carolina safety D.J. Swearinger has signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the New Orleans Saints according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

In 2019, Swearinger played in four games for the Cardinals and four with the Raiders. He was released by both teams before landing in New Orleans. He ended up playing in one game and recording two tackles.

The Greenwood, S.C. native was drafted in the second round of the 2013 draft by the Houston Texans after a 2012 season at South Carolina where he was named second team All-SEC. In his seven NFL seasons, Swearinger has played for six teams.