Hunter Renfrow was back in the end zone for the Oakland Raiders.

The Socastee and Clemson product scored his second NFL touchdown of the season in a game against Detroit where four touchdowns were recorded by Raider rookies.

On third and goal with 2:04 left in regulation, Renfrow's nine-yard reception broke a 24-24 tie and helped Oakland defeat the Lions 31-24.

Renfrow is currently second on the team with 24 catches. He's third on the team with 257 yards receiving.