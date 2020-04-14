Former Clemson defensive back Bashaud Breeland is officially back in the Super Bowl city of Kansas City.

Breeland, who had an interception against the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, has officially signed a one-year deal that will keep him with the franchise which will look to make another run to the Super Bowl.

The deal is reportedly worth $4.5 million.

This means the Clemson trio will remain intact as receiver Sammy Watkins recently signed a one-year contract worth potentially as much as $16 million. Linebacker Dorian O'Daniel is in his rookie contract as he prepares to enter his third NFL season.