Sumter's Pressley Harvin III is drafted by the Steelers

Georgia Tech All-America punter Pressley Harvin III, the reigning Ray Guy Award winner, is taken in the seventh round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ATLANTA, Georgia — The top punter in college football will take his talents to the Steel City.

Former Sumter Gamecock Pressley Harvin III, who had a stellar at Georgia Tech, got the call from the Pittsburgh Steelers who took Harvin in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

The 254th overall selection, Harvin will head to Pittsburgh as the reigning Ray Guy Award winner which goes to the nation's top punter. Harvin was also the first African-American to win the award.

A unanimous First Team All-American, Harvin led the nation with a 48.0 yard punting average which also set school and ACC records.