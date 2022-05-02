Mike Davis released by the Atlanta Falcons

Former South Carolina running back spent just one season with the Falcons which is headquartered less than an hour from Davis' home town of Stone Mountain, Georgia.

ATLANTA — Former South Carolina running back has been released by the Atlanta Falcons after one season with that franchise.

This past season with the Falcons, Davis rushed for 503 yards on 138 carries and he scored three times.

After his career in Columbia, Davis was taken in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. After two seasons with the 49ers, Davis would then spend two seasons with the Seahawks before moving to the Windy City to play for the Bears who released him in the middle of the 2019 season.

The Panthers claimed Davis off waivers and he would spend the rest of 2019 and all of 2020 in Charlotte. His best season in the NFL came with the Panthers as he carried the ball 165 times for 642 yards and six touchdowns as he did his best to help the Panthers overcome the absence of the injured Christian McCaffrey.