Former Gamecock wide receiver is traded to Atlanta

Bryan Edwards is headed back to the Southeast after he was traded by the Raiders to the Atlanta Falcons.

ATLANTA — Bryan Edwards has a new NFL home..

The former South Carolina receiver has been dealt by the Raiders who shipped him and a seventh-round pick in next year's NFL Draft to the Falcons for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

A third-round selection by the Raiders in 2020, Edwards came into his own last season as he caught 34 of 59 targets for 571 yards and three touchdowns. He played in 16 games, making 12 starts.

After four years in the South Carolina program, Edwards ending up setting school records with 234 career receptions and 3,045 career receiving yards. He also set the program record for consecutive games with a catch (48).