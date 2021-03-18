Succop staying in Tampa

Former South Carolina kicker Ryan Succop has signed a new contract with the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

TAMPA, Fla. — After signing a one-year contract with Tampa heading into the 2020 season, former South Carolina kicker will be back to help the Bucs defend their Super Bowl title.

Succop has agreed to a three-year deal worth $12 million with $6.25 million guaranteed, that according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero who adds Succop will earn $8.25 million over the first two years.

In last month's win in Super Bowl LV, Succop was a perfect four-for-four on extra points and he made his only field goal, a 52-yarder in Tampa Bay's 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.