Succop staying in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — After signing a one-year contract with Tampa heading into the 2020 season, former South Carolina kicker will be back to help the Bucs defend their Super Bowl title.
Succop has agreed to a three-year deal worth $12 million with $6.25 million guaranteed, that according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero who adds Succop will earn $8.25 million over the first two years.
In last month's win in Super Bowl LV, Succop was a perfect four-for-four on extra points and he made his only field goal, a 52-yarder in Tampa Bay's 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Succop was 28-of-31 in field goals and then in the postseason, he did not miss. Succop was 13-for-13 on field goals. The 34-year-old Succop posted his second-highest field goal percentage of his career last season with a 90.3% success rate.