Westwood grad signs his rookie deal with the Panthers

Edge rusher Amare Barno was a sixth-round draft pick by Carolina this past weekend on the final day of the NFL Draft.
Credit: AP
Notre Dame offensive lineman Josh Lugg (75) defends against Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amare Barno (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday October 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amare Barno is the first player from the 2022 draft class to sign with the Carolina Panthers.

The Westwood graduate who had a solid career at defensive end for Virginia Tech signed his four-year rookie deal with the franchise on Tuesday.

The 6-5, 245-pound Barno will bring a long and athletic frame to the Panthers and a knack for putting pressure on the quarterback. He played three seasons in Blacksburg and his best season was his sophomore season in 2020 when he finished third in the FBS with 16 tackels for loss. 

Barno and the other newcomers will be on the field next week for mini-camp in Charlotte.

