Super Bowl LVI preview - Palmetto State connections with the Los Angeles Rams

There are few familiar names who dot the Los Angeles Rams roster. Those players and a former Gamecock running backs coach are gearing up for a huge home game Sunday.

When the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams square off in Super Bowl LVI at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, there will be a large contingent of competitors who have connections to South Carolina.

When Ernest Jones was drafted by the Rams in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, he knew this year's Super Bowl would be held inside the Rams' new state-of-the-art facility. Before last year's game in Tampa, no team competing in the big game had ever played the Super Bowl in its home stadium. It is now happening for the second time in as many years and Jones hopes the Rams can do what the Bucs did and that's celebrate on its home field.

A three-year player for the Gamecocks, Jones was a team captain and a Butkus Award semi-finalist in his junior season of 2020. He recorded 61 tackles and two interceptions in 15 games during the 2021 regular season.

Another member of the Los Angeles Rams roster with connections to the South Carolina program is running backs coach Thomas Brown who spent the 2019 season in Columbia before heading out to the West Coast for his first NFL job.