Duce Staley to Detroit

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles assistant Duce Staley has joined the staff of the Detroit Lions as assistant head coach and running backs coach.

Duce Staley's tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles has ended.

The longtime assistant for that franchise has been hired by the Detroit Lions as assistant head coach and running backs coach.

The former Airport and South Carolina running back won a Super Bowl as a player with the Steelers after starting his career with the Eagles. After he retired in 2006, Staley joined the Eagles as a quality control special teams coach. He eventually worked his way up to running backs coach and added the title of assistant head coach in 2018.

He was quite popular in the locker room and the front office where he stayed with the team after the departures of Andy Reid and Chip Kelly. After Doug Pederson was fired, Staley was interviewed for the head coaching position but the Eagles went in a different direction with Nick Sirianni.