NFL player Alvin Kamara, group involved in attack outside club elevator, report says

LAS VEGAS — Authorities say New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was among several people who "attacked" a man at a Las Vegas nightclub on Saturday morning.

According to arrest documents obtained by the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, the fight happened around 6:30 a.m. at Cromwell Casino at Drais After Dark club. A man identified as Darnell Greene told officers that he was leaving the club for the night and made his way to the elevators. While waiting for the elevators, he said he struck up a conversation with a group of people who were also waiting. When the elevator arrived, Greene said he and the group began to the open doors when Kamara allegedly put his hand on Green’s chest, stopping him.

Greene said he pushed Kamara’s hand off his chest, and then someone pushed him causing him to stumble back.

“After Greene was pushed, he states that he was being hit and kicked by multiple people and losses consciousness,” the arrest documents say.

Here is the police report on Alvin Kamara’s arrest. It goes on to say that video matches this account. pic.twitter.com/DD8EsHaush — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 7, 2022

Greene was interviewed by police at Sunrise Hospital on Saturday evening. He said he was able to remember the fight and described one man, “but he said it happened so fast and couldn’t give much more than that.”

“The only one that Greene can remember is described as a black male in his 20’s, he was approximately 5’10”, muscular and had either dreadlocks or braided hair. The suspect was wearing either a gray shirt or gray sweater,” the document adds.

The report says Greene suffered an orbital fracture on his right eye and may require surgery.

“His eye was swollen so much that he can’t open his right eye,” the report says. “The lower orbital bone is what helps support the eye in place. With a fracture of this sort, it can limit movement of the eye and cause double vision and other possible vision or balance.”

Kamara was arrested hours after taking part in the 2022 Pro Bowl. The documents obtained by the newspaper say that Kamara was interviewed in Allegiant Stadium immediately after the game.

Documents say Kamara said he was with his girlfriend and friends while waiting for the elevator.

"Kamara remembers Greene calling one of his friends ugly and then later said "I'll whoop your ass too." That is when Kamara said he saw a fight break out and saw Greene get punched.

"Kamara threw a couple punches, thinking the guy was running away. Kamara doesn't remember if he punched Greene while he was on the ground," documents say.

Police write that Kamara said he punched Greene because he thought the man did something to his group and was running away "so he chased and punched Greene several times."

"The video disputes this showing that Greene was not running away but had in fact just been punched by Kamara's associate and then Kamara immediately attack him," the report says.

He was booked into the Clark County Detetion Center on one charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The Associated Press reported that Kamara posted bond and was released from jail on Monday. He has a March 8 court date for the charge. A conviction on the charge could result in a sentence of one to five years in state prison.

The Saints and Kamara's agent did not immediately respond to the AP about the arrest.