NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor of Atlanta is making it clear which team she does not want to see play in the Super Bowl.

Last week, a reporter asked Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms which two teams she would prefer Atlanta host. This was her response:

“Just anybody other than the Saints. I know there’s going to be a bounty on my head for saying that,” Keisha Lance Bottoms said while smiling. “But, if it can’t be the Falcons, then hey, as long as it’s not the Saints then I am happy.”

The Saints marched one step closer to the Super Bowl Sunday after defeating the defending champions Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. New Orleans will now host the NFC title game against the Los Angeles Rams, with the winner going to the Super Bowl in Atlanta. It will be the first time that Atlanta will host the championship in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium that opened in 2017.

In December, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the NFC team would take over the Falcon’s practice facility to prepare for the Super Bowl.

