Baker Mayfield out vs Rams game with high ankle sprain, reports say

Mayfield exited Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers in a walking booth following a sack near the Panthers' goal line in the fourth quarter.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Quarterback Baker Mayfield will miss this week's Panthers game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a high ankle sprain he suffered against the 49ers, according to multiple reports.

Mayfield's status for Sunday was first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Mayfield was seen with a walking boot on his left ankle following Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers. Mayfield confirmed that he would undergo an MRI for diagnosis.

If Mayfield does miss Sunday's game, that would put PJ Walker in line to start against the defending Super Bowl champions. Sam Darnold is eligible to come off injured reserve, but he was reportedly "not close" to returning from a high ankle sprain he suffered in the preseason finale against Buffalo.

#Panthers QB Baker Mayfield has an injured ankle, and PJ Walker is slated to start vs. the #Rams. pic.twitter.com/DAWoXFZy51 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

With no other quarterbacks on the active roster or practice squad, the Panthers would need to sign a free agent if Darnold remains on IR.

The Panthers fired Matt Rhule Monday, meaning Steve Wilks will lead the Panthers in his first game as interim head coach at 4:05 p.m. ET. Mayfield's injury makes Wilks' job even tougher against the Rams, who are struggling after losing back-to-back games to the 49ers and Cowboys.

