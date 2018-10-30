CHARLOTTE, NC — Camden native and former Camden Bulldog Bobby Engram found himself in familiar territory on Sunday when the Ravens visited the Panthers.

Bobby was an all-state receiver who went on to star at Penn State and played 14 years in the NFL. Before starting his coaching career in the NFL he was the wide receivers coach at Pittsburgh where current Bengal Receiver Tyler Boyd broke Larry Fitzgerald's freshman records.

Now Bobby is in his fifth season as wide receivers coach for the Ravens. He's had success at every level and has been instrumental in the careers of numerous standout receivers and he says it all started in Camden.

"I've been blessed. I've always had big dreams but I've been very fortunate to be here with a great organization. Obviously it's been a long road from Camden but it started there. I'm very thankful from where I came from, very grateful and I have a lot of people still supporting me from my hometown," Bobby said.

Engram finished his playing career in 2009. He was a second pick of the Bears and totaled 650 rec, over 7,700 yards and 35 touchdowns in his career. He's taken his knowledge and has transitioned to the coaching ranks and for him he knew what was next after making that last catch on the playing field.

"It was a smooth transition for me because I knew that's what I wanted to do now it was hard because you have to put in the work. I think you have to earn your stripes. I think your playing days give you some credibility but I also wanted to be great coach. So I learned from a lot great coaches, I worked at it and hopefully things can continue to go upward."

Camden native and former @Camden_Bulldogs standout Bobby Engram describes his journey to the NFL and how he has transitioned into a becoming a wide receivers coach for the @Ravens #Camden #Bulldogs #Ravens @WLTX pic.twitter.com/4alRo7Gc5d — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) October 28, 2018

