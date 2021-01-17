Cleveland Browns lose fumble on controversial no-call vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins lost a fumble for a touchback on a play that could have also been called for a helmet-to-helmet hit.

With one minute and 42 seconds remaining in the first half of the Cleveland Browns' divisional round matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Baker Mayfield completed a 25-yard pass to wide receiver Rashard Higgins, who appeared poised to score a touchdown.

But as Higgins dove toward the pylon, he fumbled the ball into the end zone and out of bounds on a play that was ruled a touchback, giving the ball back to the Chiefs.

With Kansas City leading 16-3 and Cleveland getting the ball back after halftime, the play proved to be a pivotal moment that cost the Browns the potential opportunity to tie the Chiefs. Upon further review, the touchback appeared to be even more heartbreaking for Cleveland fans, as it appeared that Kansas City safety Daniel Sorensen got away with a blatant head-to-head hit on Higgins that should have been called for a penalty.

remember how it’s a penalty to lower you head to initiate contact with your helmet and let’s just ignore it shall we pic.twitter.com/74TFXrujnm — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 17, 2021

With the controversial no-call unable to be reviewed, the Chiefs maintained possession of the ball, beginning their final drive of the first half at the Browns' 20-yard line. From there, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes proceeded to engineer a 9-play, 70-yard drive, which ended with Harrison Butker kicking a 28-yard field goal to give the Chiefs a 19-3 lead heading into halftime.