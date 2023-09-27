Bryce Young to practice Wednesday as he makes progress on ankle injury

Panthers coach Frank Reich said Young tested his injured ankle Tuesday and was "making progress" as the team prepares to face the Minnesota Vikings.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers quarterback Bryce Young returned to practice Wednesday after missing last week's game with an ankle injury.

Young has been undergoing treatment since Carolina's 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. He missed multiple practices before he was ruled out of the team's game at Seattle. Andy Dalton started in place of Young, passing for 361 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-27 loss to the Seahawks.

Young was seen with some tape on his right ankle as he entered the field Wednesday afternoon. He was working through position drills and didn't show any obvious limitations during the media viewing window.

Bryce Young moving around at #Panthers practice pic.twitter.com/xm814SigKs — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 27, 2023

It's unclear if Young will start Sunday's game against the Vikings. Head coach Frank Reich said it's still too early to tell, according to Panthers.com. The Panthers lost practice squad quarterback Jake Luton to the Saints this week and haven't brought in another quarterback, so there are signs that the team is confident he will be available Sunday, even if he's Dalton's backup.

Carolina (0-3) hosts the Minnesota Vikings (0-3) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. Carolina hasn't started 0-4 since the 2010 season, when the team finished 2-14.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.