Cam Newton rejoined the Panthers in 2021 when Sam Darnold was hurt. Could he sign another deal with the Panthers after a disappointing return?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After missing out on now Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Carolina Panthers are turning the page to the upcoming NFL Draft as the team continues its search for a long-term quarterback.

While there are several rookies who have the Panthers' interest, a familiar name continues to be brought up on social media: Cam Newton. General manager Scott Fitterer addressed a possible return for Newton, saying it's still possible.

"The thing with Cam is it's got to be a fit for us, and it's got to be a fit for him as well," Fitterer said.

Newton returned to the Panthers halfway through the 2021 season when Sam Darnold was injured. He gave the team an immediate spark in a dominant win over Arizona but it didn't last as Newton and the Panthers struggled down the stretch before he was eventually benched when Darnold returned.

During Friday's media session, Fitterer said he feels the Panthers are "two steps closer" to competing for the NFC South title, but made it clear the team needs to stabilize its quarterback situation. He also said he didn't call Sam Darnold after pursuing a Watson trade, telling reporters it's part of the business. Darnold is entering the final year of his rookie contract after the Panthers exercised his fifth-year option prior to last season.

The Panthers have shown interest in several quarterbacks in the draft, including Pitt's Kenny Pickett, Liberty star Malik Willis and Ole Miss' Matt Corral. Fitterer said the team was able to have a brief meeting with Corral but it wasn't a formal dinner.

