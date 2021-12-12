Panthers fall to the Atlanta Falcons, 29-21

Carolina has lost eight out of the last 10 games this season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Turnovers proved to be the downfall of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 12.

The Panthers turned the ball over three times and were unable to rally late, falling to the Atlanta Falcons, 29-21, inside Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina is now 5-8 after dropping the conference clash, while Atlanta moves to 6-7 on the year.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton finished the game 15-of-23 for 178 yards with an interception. He also rushed for 47 yards on 10 attempts and accounted for a touchdown.

Running back Chuba Hubbard was the second leading rusher for the Panthers, running for 33 yards on 10 carries and also had a touchdown.

P.J. Walker also played behind center for Carolina during the game, going 6-of-12 for 75 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

FINAL: #Falcons 29, #Panthers 21



Carolina has lost 8 of 10 and I bet there’s some eggshells on the floors of 800 S Mint St. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 12, 2021

Carolina has lost five straight games at home.

Atlanta broke open the game heading to halftime, outscoring the Panthers 10-0 in the second quarter to lead 17-7.

PREVIOUS STORY: Panthers host Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium Sunday

Robby Anderson led the Panthers in receiving with 84 yards on seven receptions with a touchdown. DJ Moore also hauled in six catches for 84 yards.

Carolina will be back in action on the road Sunday, Dec. 19, against the Buffalo Bills.

The game is scheduled for 1 p.m.