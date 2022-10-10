Matt Rhule assistants let go, including Panthers DC Phil Snow

Phil Snow has been the Panthers' defensive coordinator since 2020, following Matt Rhule from Baylor to the NFL.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple Panthers assistant coaches have been let go following the firing of Matt Rhule on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams coach Ed Foley, who followed Rhule to Carolina from Baylor, were dismissed. Snow's dismissal was a bit of a surprise to some observers, as the Panthers' defense has been solid despite the team's 1-4 record.

With secondary coach Steve Wilks taking over as interim coach, it appears he will take over defensive play calling for the remainder of the season. Snow's firing was first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Sources: #Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow has been fired. So not just Matt Rhule, but his defensive coordinator, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

These firings are another sign of an apparent housecleaning by owner David Tepper. The Panthers were just 11-27 under Rhule, including 25 straight losses in games where the opponent scored at least 17 points. The Panthers have lost 11 of their last 12 games dating back to last season.

Baker Mayfield is expected to miss Sunday's game at the Rams due to a high ankle sprain he suffered against the 49ers. That puts PJ Walker in line to start with Sam Darnold also sidelined with an ankle injury he suffered in the preseason.

