Sean Payton the odds-on favorite to become next Panthers coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After weeks of speculation and chatter, Matt Rhule became the first NFL head coach to get fired following a 1-4 start ended with a dismal 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Charlotte native and longtime Panthers assistant Steve Wilks was immediately named the interim. But with 12 games left in the regular season, we're set for weeks of speculation and chatter about who David Tepper will pick as the next coach.

Rhule entered Carolina as one of the hottest names in the college ranks, having led Baylor to the Sugar Bowl in 2019. Numerous NFL teams sought Rhule's services before he chose the Panthers. But less than three years into a seven-year contract, the Panthers are once again in the market for a head coach.

There are several high-profile names out there, including former Saints coach Sean Payton.

So who will be the next head coach of the Panthers? Bookies.com oddsmaker Adam Thompson has released a new list of names for the Carolina opening.

Carolina Panthers head coaching candidates

Sean Payton +400 (20% implied probability)

Payton won a Super Bowl with the Saints before stepping away at the end of last season. He's worked with Fox Sports this year, but because he's still under contract with New Orleans, hiring him isn't as simple as making an offer.

Any team that hires Rhule would have to compensate the Saints, likely with draft picks. That could be quite the hurdle for Carolina, which wouldn't want to help a division opponent if it can avoid the situation.

Still, Payton is the hottest name on the board and will have his pick of any opening should he return to the sideline in 2023.

Dan Quinn +450 (18.2% implied probability)

Quinn has rebuilt the Dallas Cowboys defense into one of the best in the NFL. Led by pass-rusher Micah Parsons, Dallas has won four straight after losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a hand injury in the season opener against Tampa Bay.

Quinn has been around the NFL for some time, having been the defensive coordinator in Seattle during the Legion of Boom era, and he was the Falcons' head coach for the infamous 28-3 Super Bowl.

Shane Steichen +500 (16.7% implied probability)

Steichen isn't the most well-known candidate, but he'll be a candidate for multiple openings. In his second season as Philadelphia's offensive coordinator, Steichen has helped Jalen Hurts become a solid NFL quarterback and the Eagles' offense is among the league's best.

At just 37 years old, Steichen is still a young man, but the Rams, Bengals and Vikings have all proven they aren't afraid to give a young coach a head coaching opportunity. Steichen also served as the offensive coordinator with the Chargers before moving to Philadelphia.

Kellen Moore +600 (14.3% implied probability)

Another Cowboys assistant is on the list of potential head coaches. Moore has been on the Dallas staff since retiring as a player in 2018. He became the team's offensive coordinator in 2019, keeping the role through the firing of Jason Garrett and hiring of Mike McCarthy.

Moore has helped the Cowboys remain near the top of the NFC without Dak Prescott, as backup Cooper Rush has been 4-0 since taking over. At just 34 years old, Moore would be the NFL's youngest head coach if he gets an opportunity next season.

Steve Wilks +1000 (9.1% implied probability)

Wilks is the interim head coach for the rest of the year, so you could say he's in a favorable spot. If the team responds well to his coaching and wins a few games, the Panthers could still play their way into contention for a playoff spot in the messy NFC.

On the other hand, David Tepper may want to fully separate himself from Rhule's coaching staff and could eliminate Wilks from serious contention. Either way, his name will be in the mix until season's end.

