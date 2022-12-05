Keep Pounding: 2022 Panthers schedule released

Single-game tickets go on sale Thursday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers fans can begin planning their NFL Sundays. The NFL has announced its 2022 schedule -- including a prime-time game for the Panthers in Charlotte against the Atlanta Falcons.

The season home opener for the Panthers will be against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. It's the fifth straight year the Panthers are opening the season at home.

Then in Week 2, the Panthers will travel to New Jersey to face the New York Giants, followed by three straight home games -- first against the New Orleans Saints, then the Arizona Cardinals, and finally the San Francisco 49ers.

See you at 🏠https://t.co/GVx2Bpg878 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 12, 2022

Both times the Panthers face the 49ers this season, they'll play in the late-afternoon time slot. The Panthers will also play the late-afternoon time slot in Week 6 against the Rams and in Week 14 against the Seahawks.

The Panthers have one prime-time game scheduled for this year: a Thursday matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 10 in Week 10.

The Panthers will have nine home games for the first time in team history, thanks to the 17-game schedule. Carolina will host their traditional NFC South rivals: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and six other teams.

Those other opponents include the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions.

Full Panthers schedule:

Week 1: Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns | Bank of America Stadium, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.

Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns | Bank of America Stadium, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. Week 2: Panthers at New York Giants | MetLife Stadium, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.

Panthers at New York Giants | MetLife Stadium, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. Week 3: Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints | Bank of America Stadium, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints | Bank of America Stadium, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. Week 4: Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals | Bank of America Stadium, Oct. 2 at 4:05 p.m.

Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals | Bank of America Stadium, Oct. 2 at 4:05 p.m. Week 5: Panthers vs. San Francisco 49ers | Bank of America Stadium, Oct. 9 at 4:05 p.m.

Panthers vs. San Francisco 49ers | Bank of America Stadium, Oct. 9 at 4:05 p.m. Week 6: Panthers at Los Angeles Rams | SoFi Stadium, Oct. 16 at 4:05 p.m.

Panthers at Los Angeles Rams | SoFi Stadium, Oct. 16 at 4:05 p.m. Week 7: Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Bank of America Stadium, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m.

Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Bank of America Stadium, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. Week 8: Panthers at Atlanta Falcons | Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.

Panthers at Atlanta Falcons | Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. Week 9: Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals | Paul Brown Stadium, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.

Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals | Paul Brown Stadium, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. Week 10: Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons | Bank of America Stadium, Nov. 10 at 8:15 p.m.

Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons | Bank of America Stadium, Nov. 10 at 8:15 p.m. Week 11: Panthers at Baltimore Ravens | M&T Bank Stadium, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m.

Panthers at Baltimore Ravens | M&T Bank Stadium, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. Week 12: Panthers vs. Denver Broncos | Bank of America Stadium, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m.

Panthers vs. Denver Broncos | Bank of America Stadium, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. Week 13: Bye week

Bye week Week 14: Panthers at Seattle Seahawks | Lumen Field, Dec. 11 at 4:25 p.m.

Panthers at Seattle Seahawks | Lumen Field, Dec. 11 at 4:25 p.m. Week 15: Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers | Bank of America Stadium, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m.

Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers | Bank of America Stadium, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. Week 16: Panthers vs. Detroit Lions | Bank of America Stadium, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m.

Panthers vs. Detroit Lions | Bank of America Stadium, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. Week 17: Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Raymond James Stadium, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.

Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Raymond James Stadium, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. Week 18: Panthers at New Orleans Saints | Caesars Superdome, on Jan. 7 or Jan. 8

Matt Rhule and company will travel to eight away games, including the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Panthers single-game tickets went on sale at 9 p.m. Thursday, with fans able to register for single-game presale tickets at 8:30 p.m. Click here for information on how to purchase Panthers tickets.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.