Report: Carolina Panthers not interested in trading for Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield

According to ESPN's David Newton, the Carolina Panthers aren't interesting in trading for Baker Mayfield.

At this point in the NFL offseason, there are only a couple of teams without a solidified starting quarterback. And it appears that one of them isn't interested in acquiring Baker Mayfield.

On Monday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported on the shrinking trade market for Mayfield, who the Cleveland Browns are looking to trade after acquiring three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans last week. But while Howe stated that Mayfield's representatives have had talks with the Carolina Panthers, ESPN's Jeff Newton reported otherwise, stating that Carolina isn't interested, in acquiring the No. 1 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

That leaves the Seattle Seahawks -- who Howe also reported Mayfield's camp has met with -- as seemingly the likeliest suitor for the Oklahoma product, although Seattle has also expressed optimism regarding its current presumed starter, Drew Lock.

The shrinking market for Mayfield comes amid an offseason that's seen plenty of movement at the quarterback position. On Monday, three potential suitors for the 26-year-old signal-caller filled their voids at the position with other players, as the Indianapolis Colts traded for Matt Ryan, the New Orleans Saints re-signed Jameis Winston and the Atlanta Falcons signed Marcus Mariota.