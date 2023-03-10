Carolina will now get the quarterback of its choice for the future.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have traded for the number one pick in the NFL draft, sending multiple first-round picks and wide receiver DJ Moore, to the Chicago Bears, a source confirmed to WCNC Charlotte.

The Panthers traded its No. 9 and No. 61 picks, its first-round pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025, as well as current Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore.

Shortly after the news broke, DJ Moore tweeted two shocked faces. No word on if this is how he found out he was being traded.

Carolina will now get the quarterback of its choice for the future. The deal won't be official until the start of the league year next Wednesday.

Denzel Myers said he and his friends were texting about the news on Friday.

"Mind-blowing and the crazy thing is, when I look I see a first-round draft pick, I see a second-round draft pick, and then I see DJ at the bottom," Myers said. "My friends are all in a group chat and everyone is happy."

Panthers fans in Greensboro watching the ACC Tournament chiming in too.

"They're making big moves," Mike Street said. "Gave up a lot of assets too and I hope it plays out. I think he can make his mark on the NFL and I hope it's CJ."

