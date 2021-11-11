Carolina Panthers agree to terms with QB Cam Newton

Super Cam will be coming back in the Queen City?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers fans, buckle up. The team agreed to terms with their former quarterback Cam Newton.

The Carolina Panthers tweeted Thursday afternoon that they agreed to terms with Super Cam, which will bring him back to his previous team, pending a physical.

#Panthers agree to terms with Cam Newtonhttps://t.co/NokOmrZ2ir — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 11, 2021

"The 32-year-old Newton adds experience to the position and offers possibilities on offense which can only help," the Panthers wrote in the news release regarding the development. "But it's not just Newton's 139 NFL starts that make him valuable, it's the possibilities to help a defense that is near the top of the league, for a team that still has legitimate playoff hopes."

Newton was playing for the New England Patriots after leaving the Panthers until they released him back in August. Since then, he's been a free agent.

Need: Cam Newton / LaMelo Ball living in the same apartment sitcom pic.twitter.com/CUP7lI8dhT — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) November 11, 2021

This move comes as the current starting Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to miss four to six weeks after an incomplete fracture of his scapula in his throwing shoulder sustained during Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, an NFL source told WCNC Charlotte.

Darnold went into Sunday's game with an unidentified injury to the same shoulder during the Panthers' game against the Atlanta Falcons. He left that game in the fourth quarter after being ruled out with a concussion.

I’m #Home Charlotte Carolina Panthers Thank you fam Iconic Saga Productions Posted by Cam Newton on Thursday, November 11, 2021

News of Darnold's injury came as the Panthers are expected to sign veteran quarterback Matt Barkley, a league source confirmed to WCNC Charlotte, pending a physical. Barkley would likely back up quarterback P.J. Walker when Darnold could not play.

Carolina is 4-5 and travels to Arizona for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.